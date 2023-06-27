WVDNR Police increasing lake, river patrols for holiday weekend

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers will be increasing their patrols of the state’s waterways during the July 4 holiday weekend.

Officials say this is part of a nationwide campaign to promote safe and sober boating because the Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for recreational boating in the Mountain State.

WVDNR Police are also reminding boaters to perform safety checks on their boats to make sure horns and lights are operational and that personal floatation devices are accessible and available for all passengers.

“A lot of people will be taking their boats out this weekend to celebrate our country’s independence and we just want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a way that is safe and responsible,” said WVDNR Police Captain Warren Goodson.

During the weekend, WVDNR Police officers will be patrolling the state’s waters for boaters whose blood alcohol concentration meets or exceeds 0.08, the legal limit in West Virginia.

The increased patrols and boating safety reminders are part of Operation Dry Water, an annual partnership between the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“As the skipper, it’s your responsibility to be sober and make sure everyone on board gets back to land safely,” Goodson said.

As a reminder, WVDNR Police say anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 must complete a NASBLA-approved boater education class before they can legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on any water in West Virginia.

Click here for more information about West Virginia’s boating regulations and boating safety program.

