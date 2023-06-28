Air Quality Advisory issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Air Quality Advisory has been issued statewide due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality and the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Public Health issued the advisory on Wednesday.

Officials say AirNow.gov, an unofficial indicator of air quality across the country, gives north-central West Virginia an Air Quality Index score of 151-200, which is described is acceptable. However, there is still a risk for some people, specifically those who are sensitive to air pollution.

The EPA says anyone in areas with poor air quality is encouraged to limit their time outdoors and to avoid strenuous activities.

Below is the Air Quality Index and the levels of health concern:

EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to understand quickly whether air pollution is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities. (Environmental Protection Agency)

Officials say the Northern Panhandle is seeing a score of 201-300, and the Charleston area has a score of 101-150.

