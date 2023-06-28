Antero Resources presents check to local non-profit agencies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th annual Antero Oil and Gas Dodgeball Tournament returned to Clarksburg and raised more than $120,000 for local charities.

More than 80 teams came together to support local non-profit agencies, including Patrons of the Park, Oilfield Helping Hands Appalachia Chapter, Special Olympics of West Virginia, Wetzel County Center for Children & Families, The Center for Children & Families in Tyler County and Make-A-Wish, Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter.

“After three years, we’re really excited to bring back this tournament. It’s a way to have fun while supporting great causes, particularly these area programs that touch so many West Virginia lives every day,” said Shawn Bennett, Antero Resources Construction Manager and tournament organizer. “Getting people together to create a community of giving - that’s really what we’re all about at Antero.”

The tournament included raffle prices, a dunk tank, and live music provided by Crimson Reign throughout the day.

More than $543,000 has been raised since the tournament’s inception in 2016.

