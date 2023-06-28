Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A familiar face and an icon of the Clarksburg community has passed away.
Loved ones tell 5 News Charles “Bub” Hardman passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.
Hardman had a positive impact on the community, waving at passing motorists on Chestnut and West Pike Street in Clarksburg.
A memorial is on display in his honor on Chestnut and West Pike Street.
5 News spoke with Hardman in 2021, and he said he loved waving at passing motorists.
“I come up here for the people, especially the kids, I love the kids,” said Hardman.
