Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A familiar face and an icon of the Clarksburg community has passed away.

Loved ones tell 5 News Charles “Bub” Hardman passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Hardman had a positive impact on the community, waving at passing motorists on Chestnut and West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

A memorial is on display in his honor on Chestnut and West Pike Street.

5 News spoke with Hardman in 2021, and he said he loved waving at passing motorists.

“I come up here for the people, especially the kids, I love the kids,” said Hardman.

You can watch our prior coverage with Hardman below:

