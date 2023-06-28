Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away

FILE PHOTO of Charles "Bub" Hardman from August 15, 2021.
FILE PHOTO of Charles "Bub" Hardman from August 15, 2021.(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A familiar face and an icon of the Clarksburg community has passed away.

Loved ones tell 5 News Charles “Bub” Hardman passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Hardman had a positive impact on the community, waving at passing motorists on Chestnut and West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

A memorial is on display in his honor on Chestnut and West Pike Street.

5 News spoke with Hardman in 2021, and he said he loved waving at passing motorists.

“I come up here for the people, especially the kids, I love the kids,” said Hardman.

You can watch our prior coverage with Hardman below:

Clarksburg veteran making waves

