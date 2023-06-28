Camp Kootaga scout leader celebrates 75th year with boy scouts

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Boy Scout Camp Kootaga held a special ceremony for Leroy Hawkins, who is celebrating his 75th anniversary as a registered Scouter.

The Boy Scouts of America Kootaga District Buckskin Council honored Hawkins outside of the camp’s dining hall.

Council scout executive Jeffery Purdy said this is the first time he presented a Scouter with a 75-year service pin.

Hawkins is also celebrating his 65th consecutive summer at Camp Kootaga as a leader and scout with Troop 203.

Hawkins, who joined the Boy Scouts in 1948, shared his thoughts on the evolution of the program.

“A lot has changed over the years. They’ve changed a lot of badges; they changed a lot of ways to earn your badges. It is still a lot of work to do them, but I think some of them are easier than they used to be.”

Hawkins is an Air Force veteran.

He explained that the scouts not only prepared him, but his work continued as an assistant scout master overseas.

Hawkins will celebrate his 84th birthday on July 1st.

