Clarksburg City Manager adjusting to her new role

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After more than a year, Clarksburg’s search for a full-time city manager came to an end with the hiring of Tiffany Fell on June 12th. Fell became Clarksburg’s first female city manager and relieves Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice as the interim city manager. The new city manager says she’s honored to have received the role.

“I’m very humbled and grateful for the position,” Fell said. “My focus is just to work hard and make the city a better place for the people who live here, for the businesses to conduct their day-to-day operations, for visitors to come here and to connect with some of the surrounding communities as well.”

Fell comes from Springfield, Manitoba Canada where she developed her political and municipal experience, serving many roles including Interim Chief Administration Officer. Fell hopes her past experiences help give Clarksburg the attention it deserves.

“Two of my biggest focuses have been communication and business development,” Fell said. “I think both of those areas that I have had an impact on I’m going to bring that experience to Clarksburg, and I think that will be very positive for the city. "

Just over two weeks into her new role, Fell has already needed to use her skills to manage a hectic situation. On June 25th, a water main break caused major damage to a section of West Pike Street, closing the area down until further notice. Fell jumped into action, working with the water board and public works to help control the situation.

“I met with a couple of officials from the highways department and their working with conjunction of the water board as well to get that done quickly to alleviate any of the concerns and to make it easier on residents and businesses,” Fell said.

Fell added that Clarksburg’s unique community was the reason she chose to move nearly 1,500 miles away from her home.

“The city is really nice,” Fell said. “It’s an older city, but it has a lot of history attached to it. There’s a real community spirit here. The location as well was a draw, there’s a lot of outdoor activities for children, and for families.”

