Claws & Whiskers Rescue Foundation and Lewis-Upshur Animal Control hold fireworks fundraiser

Firework fundraiser.
Firework fundraiser.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Claws & Whiskers Rescue Foundation and Lewis-Upshur Animal Control facility are holding a fireworks fundraiser at the Marketplace Mall in Weston.

Founder of Claws & Whiskers Rescue Foundation, Christy Rutter, said they are always looking for different ways to raise money for spaying and neutering in the community.

Garrett Fireworks reached out to Lewis-Upshur Animal Control about setting up a fireworks tent, and Rutter jumped on the opportunity.

“We all love fireworks. We like going to see them. You know, put them off ourselves around the Fourth of July or things like that. While we know that they are scary for some animals. There are safety measures to put in place to keep your pets from being too scared or maybe getting away from you then,” Rutter said.

They have everything from sparklers to fireworks and are open everyday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. through July 5.

