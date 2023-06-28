Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction of homes and businesses in Bridgeport is booming.

Crews are in the process of building 33 homes thanks to the multiple building permits.

Officials say that is a lot of construction this early in the year.

There will be a ride range of houses being built, ranging from single-family homes to townhomes.

There expected price tag for all of the homes is over $10 million.

This isn’t the only construction happening in Bridgeport. Crews are currently working on the North Central West Virginia Airport and Menards.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.