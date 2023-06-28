Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport

Construction on a home on Worthington Dr. in Bridgeport
Construction on a home on Worthington Dr. in Bridgeport(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction of homes and businesses in Bridgeport is booming.

Crews are in the process of building 33 homes thanks to the multiple building permits.

Officials say that is a lot of construction this early in the year.

There will be a ride range of houses being built, ranging from single-family homes to townhomes.

There expected price tag for all of the homes is over $10 million.

This isn’t the only construction happening in Bridgeport. Crews are currently working on the North Central West Virginia Airport and Menards.

