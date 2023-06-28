Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction of homes and businesses in Bridgeport is booming.
Crews are in the process of building 33 homes thanks to the multiple building permits.
Officials say that is a lot of construction this early in the year.
There will be a ride range of houses being built, ranging from single-family homes to townhomes.
There expected price tag for all of the homes is over $10 million.
This isn’t the only construction happening in Bridgeport. Crews are currently working on the North Central West Virginia Airport and Menards.
