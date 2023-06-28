Customers frustrated after intermittent phone service issues

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KIAHSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Wayne County draw people to the area because of how calm and peaceful they are.

An area that brings peace instead brought Lisa Kempe and her mother, Maxine, a source of frustration after being plagued by constant phone issues.

“We have 911. We should be able to use it,” Kempe said. " It’s been off since Monday. The week before, it only worked for a few hours. It’s almost like they turn a switch on or off ... like we’re not worth having service.”

Kempe doesn’t get cell service at her mother’s home, leaving them to rely on a landline for emergencies.

She drives at least 10 minutes to find a service to make a call.

“I just worry all the time our phones are that something is going to happen and that my mother could pass away by the time I get out of here to call 911,” said Lisa Kempe.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier Communications to find out what’s causing the issue.

A company spokesperson said they would check on it.

In the meantime, the added miles are pushing the customers’ patience.

“We can’t get help. Something needs to be done,” Kempe said.

