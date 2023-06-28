Customers frustrated after intermittent phone service issues

KIAHSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Wayne County draw people to the area because of how calm and peaceful they are.

An area that brings peace instead brought Lisa Kempe and her mother, Maxine, a source of frustration after being plagued by constant phone issues.

“We have 911. We should be able to use it,” Kempe said. " It’s been off since Monday. The week before, it only worked for a few hours. It’s almost like they turn a switch on or off ... like we’re not worth having service.”

Kempe doesn’t get cell service at her mother’s home, leaving them to rely on a landline for emergencies.

She drives at least 10 minutes to find a service to make a call.

“I just worry all the time our phones are that something is going to happen and that my mother could pass away by the time I get out of here to call 911,” said Lisa Kempe.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier Communications to find out what’s causing the issue.

A company spokesperson said they would check on it.

In the meantime, the added miles are pushing the customers’ patience.

“We can’t get help. Something needs to be done,” Kempe said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.