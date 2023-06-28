Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check

Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check(West Virginia State Treasurer's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University and NFL fullback was presented an unclaimed property check totaling nearly $10,000 on Tuesday.

State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Morgantown on Tuesday and presented Owen Schmitt an unclaimed property check totaling $9,474.16 at the 50-yard line of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“I was honored to reunite Mountaineer football legend Owen Schmitt with his unclaimed funds,” Treasurer Moore said.

Moore said the funds were from outstanding checks turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, including money tied to his NFL playing days and a rebate check from Harley Davidson.

“It was great to receive this unclaimed property check from the State Treasurer’s Office, especially here at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown,” Schmitt said. “I plan to use this money to pay off some bills and hopefully purchase new supplies for the football program at Greenbrier West through the NFL’s equipment cost match program.”

Schmitt has been an assistant coach with the Greenbrier West High School football program since 2021.

More than $24.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to individuals during this fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

“This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between...
Heavy traffic expected on Turnpike for Fourth of July holiday
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VAMC to host PACT Act claims clinic
Construction on a home on Worthington Dr. in Bridgeport
Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport
United Way Wednesday: United Way of Mon and Preston Counties' partnership with Black Bears
United Way Wednesday: United Way of Mon and Preston Counties' partnership with Black Bears