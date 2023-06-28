Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County woman has been charged after officers say she overdosed on heroin in front of two children.

Officers were dispatched to a home on River Street in Glenville on Friday, June 16 at around 9:10 p.m. after a woman reportedly overdosed, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say two small children were standing in the yard and said the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Brittany Malcomb, of Glenville, was “laying on the floor and needed help.”

Officers say they went inside and saw Malcomb unresponsive on the floor with drug paraphernalia and aluminum foil with heroin on it laying beside her.

After two doses of Narcan, officers say Malcomb regained consciousness and told them she and the two children were the only ones at the home at the time of the incident.

Emergency crews took Malcomb to the hospital for treatment, and officers say the children were left with Malcomb’s family member.

Malcomb has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $3,000 bond.

