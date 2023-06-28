Harrison County Assessor breaks down property tax bill

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Assessor Rocky Romano came to the Bridgeport City Council meeting to discuss House Bill 2526.

The bill addressed residents’ personal property taxes.

Romano said the bill was broken into four sections income tax, vehicle tax, disabled veteran real estate property tax, and small business property taxes.

He explained that income tax would be cut by a little over 20%, and information on this has been sent out.

The second component is the vehicle tax which Romano recommended people pay in two separate payments to receive credit.

“Pay that before October 1. Don’t pay the second half until 2024 because you can get that credit when you do your personal property income tax and when you do your income tax West Virginia tax,” he explained.

The third component is 90-100% of disabled veterans’ real estate property tax, can be refunded if they meet the qualifications.

“Their real estate property tax refunded on their Class 2 property it has to be their permanent residence,” he said.

Romano said the last component is for small businesses that make under $1,000,000.

“They can get 50% back on its other personal property assessments. So whatever your tax forum personal property tax, you can get 50% back,” he explained.

They also qualify for the vehicle credit.

Romano added as long as the second half of these tax payments are between January 1 and March 31 of 2024, they will be eligible for the credit.

Romano encourages residents to contact him directly regarding any questions.

They planned to hold the first of their satellite events on July 17 at the Benedum Civic Center for people to get help with their assessments and taxes.

