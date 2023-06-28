Heavy traffic expected on Turnpike for Fourth of July holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority is anticipating a heavy travel period for the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, an estimated 1.355 million vehicle transactions are expected to be completed on the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11-day period from Thursday, June 29, 2023, to Sunday, July 9, 2023.

“We’ll begin to see an increase on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29, 2023,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Because the holiday falls on a Tuesday, we see people who are traveling to a vacation and weekend travelers – the weekend before and the weekend after. “This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”

The West Virginia Turnpike is expecting around 600,000 vehicle transactions in the five-day period between Friday, June 30, 2023 and Tuesday, July 4, 2023, with 175,000 transactions expected just on June 30.

Below are the projected Turnpike vehicle transactions over the 11 day period:

Thursday, June 29 - 130,000

Friday, June 30 - 175,000

Saturday, July 1 - 145,000

Sunday, July 2 - 105,000

Monday, July 3 - 90,000

Tuesday, July 4 - 80,000

Wednesday, July 5 - 105,000

Thursday, July 6 - 115,000

Friday, July 7 - 140,000

Saturday, July 8 - 145,000

Sunday, July 9 - 125,000

“We’ll have everything staffed accordingly within our toll operations,” said Miller. “Our courtesy patrol will be out. We’ll have flaggers positioned on all the mainline toll plazas.”

The turnpike will also see a increased law enforcement presence with the West Virginia State Police enforcing the Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative.

Miller urges motorists to plan ahead and organize their trip through the West Virginia Turnpike to minimize time at the toll booths.

Tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.

