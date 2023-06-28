HEPC’s vote to reauthorize Alderson Broaddus delayed

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met on Wednesday to vote on the reauthorization of Alderson Broaddus University.

Earlier this month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the HEPC to continue to operate and award degrees except for Alderson Broaddus.

Alderson Broaddus was denied reauthorization due to the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

On Wednesday, the HEPC was set to vote to grant the university reauthorization, but the vote was delayed in order to give officials more time to provide information about the university’s financial information.

“This provisional reauthorization is contingent on the ability of Alderson Broaddus University to provide, without interruption, essential services such as instruction, financial aid processing and other critical student services,” the agenda from Wednesday’s meeting said.

According to the agenda, the HEPC is requesting information regarding the financial situation and its plan to safeguard students’ interests, including material regarding finances, enrollment, student record security, financial exigency and teach-out plans, and other information deemed necessary to ensure a comprehensive picture of the university’s operating condition.

The vote to grant Alderson Broaddus University reauthorization has been pushed back to July 12, the HEPC’s next meeting.

