Inflation may affect Fourth of July weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People are forking up more green to celebrate the red, white, and blue.

Due to inflation, experts say 4th of July barbeques are going to cost a bit more this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau of Investigation, this year’s increase in prices is the largest they’ve seen in over a decade.

Beef, hamburger buns, and potato salad were up in price this year.

Local shopper Bob McCarthy says a signature condiment may be off his shopping list this year.

“Ketchup is up a dollar,” McCarthy said. “What you pay for a bottle of ketchup, you used to be able to get a pack of hamburgers and hotdogs for.”

According to Datasembly, in May of last year, the average price of a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup was $4.08, this year that same-size bottle has increased to $5.22, that’s over a 24% increase.

With the prices rising, it may be hard for people to celebrate independence day in the same capacity as in previous years.

“Usually we’ll do a big cookout, not this year,” Thomas said. “It’s a little hard on the wallet.”

It’s not all bad news though, experts say prices are down 3% from last year’s record high. The biggest price drops were for chicken breast, lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies.

Before you start setting off fireworks, this upcoming holiday is still the second most expensive Fourth of July ever.

