Kenneth Eugene (Brenneman) Reese, 91, of Clarksburg, WV passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Kenneth was born in Jacksonburg, WV on March 1, 1932 a son of late Earl (Brenneman) Reese and Jessie (Shreve) Reese. Kenneth was the founder and owner of Clarksburg Blue-Print Company since 1988-2023. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shelia A. Reese who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Kenneth is also survived by 3 daughters; Lenora (Reese) Smith, Pam Shriver and her husband Darrin Shriver, Tina Swiger and her husband Steven Swiger; 1 son Dewain Hayes, Jr.; grandchildren Ashley Gerlach, Brittany Kuhn and husband Tim Kuhn, Katie Young and significant other Hunter Jenkins, James Young II and significant other Kaylee Tustin, Kasandra Reese and fiance Dan Weekly, Kayla Reese, Kyle Reese, Cameron Swiger, Cole Swiger, Samantha Swiger and fiancé Andrew Tucker, and Lenzie Powell and husband Jonathan; great grandchildren, Ashton Creed and his wife Glendaliz Creed, Mason Reese, Riley Reese, Benjamin Goldsmith, Madeline Weekly, Remington Jenkins, Lincoln and Alaina Powell; one brother Earl (Junior) Reese; two sisters Olive (Reese) Jackson and Sonya (Reese) Kimsey; co-workers Larry Woofter and Theresa Washington. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife; Nora (Hughes) Reese, his son Kenneth Reese Jr.; his siblings John Reese, Dennis Reese, Frida (Reese) Crow, Eleana (Reese) Wood, Freda (Reese) Snodgrass, Pauline (Reese) Knapp, Franklin Reese, and Mary Reese. Kenneth graduated from Pine Grove High School in 1950, and served in the USAF from 1950-54, obtaining the rank of S/Sgt and was Senior Organizational Supply Supervisor. After being discharged, Kenneth attended The WV Business College in Clarksburg, studying Business Administration and Higher Accounting and graduating in 1956. From 1950-88 Kenneth has been associated with the Coal business in NCWV primarily in the joint capacity of accountant, tax advisor, corporate manager, and mineral property manager. Kenneth worked well with local attorneys, accountants, engineers, corporate officials, and administrative personnel. Since 1988 Kenneth has been the founder, owner, and operator of Clarksburg Blue-Print Company. His company will continue to serve the local community as Kenneth has done for the last 35 years. He enjoyed working, traveling North America, taking fishing trips to Canada for the last 30 years and researching family ancestry history. He especially loved spending time with his family and loved ones. He also enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Crystal Lake. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Cecil Welch officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Reese will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

