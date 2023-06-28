Kodi Camp, pole vault state champion, signs for Glenville State

3-time all-state finalist continues his career with the Pioneers.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Kodi Camp, track and field star from Ritchie County, has now signed to continue his career in college.

He signed for Glenville State this week - and the 2022 Class A pole vault state champion will join a Pioneer track and field team that will give him a chance to star immediately for the program.

Kodi is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury, but plans to be ready to go for the Pioneers come fall.

See and hear more from Kodi on his signing day in the video above!

