Louis A. Johnson VAMC to host PACT Act claims clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is holding a claims clinic for veterans who want to receive benefits from the PACT Act.

The clinic will help veterans with the application process and help them learn more about the PACT Act.

The act aims to help service members who have been diagnosed with health problems after being exposed to toxins while deployed.

The event is being held on July 13, and the deadline to apply for claims is on Aug. 10.

