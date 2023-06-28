Louis A. Johnson VAMC to host PACT Act claims clinic

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is holding a claims clinic for veterans who want to receive benefits from the PACT Act.

The clinic will help veterans with the application process and help them learn more about the PACT Act.

The act aims to help service members who have been diagnosed with health problems after being exposed to toxins while deployed.

The event is being held on July 13, and the deadline to apply for claims is on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Construction on a home on Worthington Dr. in Bridgeport
Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport
United Way Wednesday: United Way of Mon and Preston Counties' partnership with Black Bears
United Way Wednesday: United Way of Mon and Preston Counties' partnership with Black Bears
Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away
FILE PHOTO of Charles "Bub" Hardman from August 15, 2021.
Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away