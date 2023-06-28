Man wanted by U.S. Marshals for murder, reward increased

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery(US Marshal)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for 1st degree murder.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Huntington Police Department.

The murder charge stems from a shooting death on Nov. 30, 2022. Members of the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Three men, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye, and Damarquis Patterson have already been arrested in connection to the case.

Almost exactly two months after the shooting, on Jan. 27 around 3:00 p.m., police in Hurricane say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-64.

Inside the vehicle were two men whom officers identified as Hawk and Foye.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, both were taken into custody on outstanding murder warrants.

Three and a half hours later in Buffalo, U.S. Marshals located Patterson and took him into custody.

Daughtery is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials describe Daughtery as being 5′5″ tall, approximately 125 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. They say he has several tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms, including a distinct “M” tattoo on his right arm and a “D” on his left arm in addition to a “WV”. On his neck are tattoos of a marijuana leaf, lips, and smoke.

According to the release, investigators believe he is continuing to sell drugs while also remaining in close contact with family and other criminal associates. He is also a “habitual marijuana smoker” and frequently visits “smoke shops” in West Virginia.

Investigators say Daughtery has strong connections to Charleston and Beckley in addition to ties in Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Daughtery, you are urged to call the USMS tip hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

