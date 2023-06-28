New mental health facility open in downtown Huntington

Huntington City Mission opens new mental health facility for homeless population
Doors were opened to the Huntington City Mission’s “Anchor of Hope” to offer resources to those who need help for mental health issues.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Doors were opened to the Huntington City Mission’s “Anchor of Hope” to offer resources to those who need help.

The mission offered assistance in the past, but there is now a permanent location for people to get help.

The facility is located downtown at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 10th Street downtown.

Mitchell Webb, executive director of Huntington City Mission, said the focus will be on the homeless population staying at the mission with plans to grow in the future.

“Our mission is that we want to expand that to also include the homeless population that was on the streets and not sheltered at all,” Webb said.

Webb said there can be a negative perception surrounding the homeless population.

“We just see that person, we categorize them, they become ‘those people,’ in reality, they’re our sons and daughters,” Webb said.

To help address negative perception around mental health, Webb has some advice for those whose loved ones are in need of help.

I would say educate yourself ... you can say ‘well, things are different and I don’t like that,’ well OK, great I don’t like it either, but it’s reality, it’s where we are as a nation

Webb

This new facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

