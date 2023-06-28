Ordinance passes banning minors from attending adult live performances in Putnam County

By Willard Ferguson and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that prevents minors from attending live adult entertainment performances.

The discussion and vote comes days after Putnam County Pride held their second annual Pride For All event in Valley Park in Hurricane.

After comments from more than 20 members of the public, the decision was made during the meeting Tuesday night.

Chad Estep, a preacher from Fraziers Bottom said his family enjoys visiting the park and had concerns with drag artists performing.

“The Putnam Pride event showcased and permitted right out in the open for everyone to see,” he said addressing the commission. “I should not have to explain why that’s inappropriate.”

Others who went to the pride event did not find the performance as risque as others made it sound.

“I’m not sure what all the upheaval is about I think oftentimes, we fear the things we don’t understand,” said Karen Whitaker of Hurricane.

Andy Skidmore, Putnam County Commission President, said he hears the concerns from the public.

“I understand their concerns, but also the new ordinance that I wanted to point out is sexual orientation doesn’t matter,” said Skidmore. “So whether someone is gay or straight, that doesn’t matter in this ordinance.”

Skidmore said the ordinance is meant to protect kids, regardless of the performers’ sexual orientation.

The commission president also wanted to make it clear this ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of the county, which he said totals for about half of all county residents.

“Commission is a tough job, every decision we make, half the room leaves mad rooms happy, so we just have to do what’s best for our community,” he said. “The decision tonight, I’ve been really focused on children and kids and just trying to keep adult performances away from them.”

Following Tuesday evening’s meeting, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia released a statement saying Putnam county sided with censorship.

Eli Baumwell, the ACLU-WV advocacy director said, “Last week, Florida’s so-called drag ban was blocked by a federal court. Putnam County Commissioners had a choice this evening: pander to the pro-censorship crowd or protect taxpayers from potential costly litigation. They chose to pander. Drag is many things: It is art; it is protest; and it is protected speech under the First Amendment. One thing drag is not is inherently obscene.”

