Over $180,000, drugs seized in Glen Daniel vehicle search

Kevin Bailey
Kevin Bailey(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday, firearms, over $180,000 in cash, and hundreds of grams of drugs were found and seized during a vehicle search in Glend Daniel on Monday, June 26.

Canaday said in a press release, Deputy M. D. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop in the Glen Daniel area. Deputy Talley ran his K9 Ajax on the vehicle, and it indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

In the vehicle was approximately 158 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three firearms, and $181,587 in cash.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Kevin Bailey II, 29 of Ravencliff, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Bailey is currently at Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Photo showing smoke from the Canadian wildfires from I-79 at mile marker 119 at 3 p.m. on June...
Air Quality Advisory issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
“This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between...
Heavy traffic expected on Turnpike for Fourth of July holiday
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VAMC to host PACT Act claims clinic
Construction on a home on Worthington Dr. in Bridgeport
Construction of homes, businesses booming in Bridgeport