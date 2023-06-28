Scattered storms become prevalent this holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the 4th of July less than a week away, you may be planning barbecues and fireworks shows outdoors. However, the weather might not cooperate with those plans. Ripples of unsettled weather are expected to move through WV this weekend and into next week, keeping scattered shower and storm chances alive. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

