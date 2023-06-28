Ty Galusky wins the Johnny Bench Award for West Virginia

Awarded by the Cincinnati Reds - will be honored at Great American Ball Park on July 18.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time in Morgantown baseball history, a Mohigan catcher has received the Johnny Bench Award.

Ty Galusky, senior catcher for the Mohigans, has won the 2023 Johnny Bench Award for West Virginia, after his tremendous season behind the plate.

Galusky led the team in OBP, anchored the defense in every game for the Mohigans, and helped Morgantown reach the sectional final while winning 24 games this year.

He will move on to Fort Scott Community College this fall, and will be honored at the Great American Ball Park on July 18th by the Cincinnati Reds.

Congratulations to Ty! See more about him and the Johnny Bench Award in the video above.

