Warm, sunny last few days of June!

Today will start a trend of rising temperatures and sunshine!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, North-Central West Virginia will take a break from the rain, with warm, partly sunny conditions. Warmer, sunnier conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Find out how long this trend will last in the video above!

The low-pressure system that brought showers to West Virginia these past few days is pushing into the Atlantic Ocean, and a high-pressure system and upper-level ridge (a bump in the jet stream that lifts northward) will bring warm, stable air from out west into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be partly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper-80s, around average for this time of year. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated, and make sure to wear some sunscreen, but otherwise, go outside if you can.

Friday will end the work week, and the month of June, with the warmest temperatures seen all week, in the upper-80s in some areas. A few showers and thunderstorms may also push in on that day, ahead of a low-pressure system out west. That low-pressure system pushes into the Mountain State over the weekend, bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. Those rain chances will continue into early next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend and next week. So if you have any Fourth of July plans, you may want to take rain chances into consideration, and also make sure to stay cool and hydrated. In short, the last few days of June will be hot and sunny, and rain chances return this holiday weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

