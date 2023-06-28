WVU names representatives for Big 12 Media Days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football has named their representatives for the annual Big 12 Media Days, which will be held July 12-13 in Arlington Texas.

West Virginia will take part in day 2 of the event on the 13th, and the Mountaineers will send five players:

S Aubrey Burks

C Zach Frazier

LB Lee Kpogba

DL Sean Martin

OL Doug Nester

See more on the event with 5 Sports in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.