WVU names representatives for Big 12 Media Days
Will send 5 players to Arlington, Texas next month.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football has named their representatives for the annual Big 12 Media Days, which will be held July 12-13 in Arlington Texas.
West Virginia will take part in day 2 of the event on the 13th, and the Mountaineers will send five players:
S Aubrey Burks
C Zach Frazier
LB Lee Kpogba
DL Sean Martin
OL Doug Nester
