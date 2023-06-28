WVU names representatives for Big 12 Media Days

Will send 5 players to Arlington, Texas next month.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football has named their representatives for the annual Big 12 Media Days, which will be held July 12-13 in Arlington Texas.

West Virginia will take part in day 2 of the event on the 13th, and the Mountaineers will send five players:

S Aubrey Burks

C Zach Frazier

LB Lee Kpogba

DL Sean Martin

OL Doug Nester

See more on the event with 5 Sports in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday

Latest News

Ty Galusky wins Johnny Bench Award - WDTV SPORTS
Ty Galusky wins the Johnny Bench Award for West Virginia
Kodi Camp Signing Day - WDTV Sports
Kodi Camp, pole vault state champion, signs for Glenville State
Josh Eilert and Wren Baker address the media - WDTV Sports
As more players enter portal, Eilert says a new foundation will calm roster down
Noah Braham - Athlete of the Week
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Noah Braham - University Baseball