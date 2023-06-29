2 injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police responded Thursday evening to a shooting that seriously injured two people in Charleston.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Tony Hazelett said two people were shot -- a male and a female. He said the shooting happened after a fight.

He said the man was shot the in the stomach and the woman in the arm.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue on the city’s West Side.

Police say both victims are in critical but stable condition. They say a suspect has been detained.

Investigators say the fight appeared to be between the suspect and the male victim.

Jason Canterbury lives close to the where the shooting happened and said in the aftermath, he worries about his family.

“My niece stays here, as well. She actually has a playground out back right there in the area, so that was worrisome,” he said. “That’s the first thing I thought about, you know what I mean? What if she would have been outside? What could have happened?”

No information regarding the suspect’s or the victims’ identities has been released.

