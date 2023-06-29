3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers say a pound of meth was found in a car during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Officers pulled over a car southbound on I-79 near mile marker 120 in Bridgeport on Thursday for an improper lane change and failure to obey marked traffic lanes several times, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say three men, identified as 25-year-old William Lewis, of Terra Alta, 32-year-old Patrick Hillery, of Philippi, and 29-year-old David Gibson, of Morgantown, were inside the car at the time of the traffic stop.

K-9 Officer Asta responded to the scene and gave a positive indication of drugs in the car, officers say.

Court documents say 453 grams, or 0.999 pounds, of a white, crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine was found in addition to a scale with residue on it.

Officers say two of the three men told them they “acquire” the methamphetamine to “distribute to others.”

Lewis and Gibson have each been charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and Hillery has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are all being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond each.

