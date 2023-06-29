$50K Powerball ticket sold in Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold earlier this month in Braxton County.

Lottery officials say Barbara L. purchased the winning ticket at Little General #5285, located along I-79 in Sutton, on June 10, 2023.

A Facebook post from West Virginia Lottery shows Barbara L.’s winning numbers.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 1 at 11 p.m.

