Alderson Broaddus board president resigns

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University Board of Trustees and Governors has announced a change in leadership.

Chairperson Rebecca A. Hooman is resigning effective June 30, 2023, according to a release from the university.

Hooman says it has been an honor to serve her alma mater as an Alumni Council member and a trustee over the past 18 years.

As Board Chair, I have become a distraction to the good work being done by AB’s administration”, states Hooman. “While I deeply appreciate the many statements of support and gratitude I continue to receive for my service, I don’t want to be an obstacle to progress. I, therefore, resign as Chair and member of the Board effective Friday, June 30. It has truly been an honor to serve my alma mater both as an Alumni Council member and a trustee over the past 18 years. I appreciate the many statements of support and gratitude for my service. I leave knowing that the Board is in capable hands as AB continues to navigate a challenging time in higher education.

James E. Garvin, a 1975 graduate of Alderson Broaddus, will assume the helm of the AB Board of Trustees and Governors, university officials say.

Garvin has served in various roles within the legal profession for over 30 years and was most recently with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The announcement of a leadership change comes after the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met on Wednesday and delayed Alderson Broaddus’s reauthorization.

Earlier this month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the HEPC to continue to operate and award degrees except for Alderson Broaddus.

Alderson Broaddus was denied reauthorization due to the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

The vote to grant Alderson Broaddus University reauthorization is now scheduled for July 12, the HEPC’s next meeting.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.