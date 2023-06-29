Charles Bernard “Bubby” Hardman

Charles Bernard “Bubby” Hardman, 77, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

He was born in Clarksburg on January 17, 1946, a son of the late Hotty and Agnes Marie Adams Hardman.

He is survived by the mother on his children, Mary Phares; two children, Lesia Felsoci and her husband John of Steubenville, OH and Ricky “Deuce” Hardman of West Milford; one grandchild, Robert Drake; three sisters, Delores Ergenzinger of Dover DE, Sue Stewart of Clarksburg and Linda Deem, and her husband Ronald of Sandersville, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Hardman.

Mr. Hardman was a United States Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was in the maintenance department for the former Holiday Plaza and was Protestant by faith. He was a collector of everything NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was a major supporter of St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed hunting with his family at the cabin they had in Doddridge County and attending car races in WV and out of state.

Charles loved people and could be found daily at the corner of Pike Street near the Produce House where he would bring smiles to passersby and got much validation from the attention he received. He was proud to have been given the key to the city and to be grand Marshal of the Clarksburg Christmas Parade.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Hardman will be cremated. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the WV National Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Charles’ memory to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

