Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say emergency roadway repair will shut down a portion of I-79 North in Harrison County beginning Friday night.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, I-79 North will be shut down at mile marker 110, or Lost Creek, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Officials say the roadway will not reopen until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Traffic will be detoured off I-79 at Exit 110 and will follow County Route 25 to the I-79 on-ramp, according to DOH officials.

Major delays are expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

