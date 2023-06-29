Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say

Michelle Belton
Michelle Belton(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after authorities say she crashed a car with two children inside.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Michelle Belton was behind the wheel of a car in Fairmont while it was raining on May 4 and crashed into another car, which then hit another car and went into the side of a home on an unspecified street.

Authorities say there was a three-year-old and a three-month-old in the car with Belton at the time of the accident, both of whom were unrestrained.

Court documents say the three-year-old sustained minor bruises and was placed in a neck brace while the three-month-old suffered an abrasion and laceration to the head and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Belton has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury in addition to hit-and run from an unrelated incident. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $41,024 bond.

