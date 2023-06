BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two women with the Bridgeport Story Walk joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about the Bridgeport Story Walk, where the idea came from, this month’s featured book, and correlating walking and reading.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.