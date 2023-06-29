First at 4 Forum: Kristin McCartney

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kristin McCartney with WVU Extension joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about a program that teaches kids how to shop for produce, how many families are enrolled in the program, and how the program helps kids make healthy choices.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

