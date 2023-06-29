First at 4 Forum: Nicole DeWitt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole DeWitt, a local actress working with Shakespeare in the Park for The Rustic Mechanicals, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about working with Shakespeare in the Park, what performances will be played and where, what role she has in the play, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

