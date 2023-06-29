FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, as there is the potential for severe thunderstorms on that day.

Severe thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which can cause problems. Since this is in the middle of the holiday weekend, when there might be parades, or travel plans, etc., this is especially important.

Currently, the timing seems to be from Saturday morning to Saturday night. However, it’s worth pointing out that, as of Thursday afternoon, there are some differences in the models regarding the timing of the rain, so the dates and times could change. We’ll have a better idea on the details as the date approaches.

Regardless, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected between Friday and Monday of next week, and with that, there comes the chance of gusty winds and heavy rain.

A First Alert Weather Day declaration does not mean it’s guaranteed to happen, but rather, we’re declaring this because there’s a possibility of severe weather happening. That means it’s a good idea to have a weather plan in place, such as knowing what to do if the power goes out or securing any outdoor items to prevent them from getting blown around.

Stick with the 5 News Weather Team to stay up-to-date with the forecast.

