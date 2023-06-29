Fourth of July safety tips

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As people across the Two Virginias begin gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, safety should be a top priority.

Sparklers, a common sight at many gatherings, top the list when it comes to dangerous pyrotechnics.

Ashley Peyton, a firefighter says “They actually burn up to two thousand degrees, so they can actually melt metals depending on which metal it is. They also account for 25% of ER visits caused by fireworks.”

If you come across a scenario where a firework doesn’t go off, there are a few things you want to do.

First, if you can, douse it with water from a safe distance with a hose.

After that, wait ten minutes before approaching it, then soak it in a large bucket of water for a few hours.

Pools can help beat the heat, and outdoor grilling perfectly complements outdoor parties.

You’ll want to make sure to keep any outdoor electronics safe, by plugging them into a GFCI outlet.

Lee Lewis, am electrician and co-owner of Mister Sparky says “If you have a portable pool and there’s a cord on it, make sure it’s plugged into this type of outlet. If it’s not, don’t use it. Electricity and water do not mix, so this type of outlet protects you if you were to come into contact with water.”

When using any cords outside, it’s also a good idea to inspect them for damages.

Make sure that the ends of the cords aren’t frayed, and there aren’t any knots in the wire.

Make sure to also apply sunscreen, take breaks as you need them, and hydrate to avoid a heat injury like heat exhaustion or the potentially lethal heat stroke.

Peyton says “If you start feeling woozy, dizzy, or anything like that, make sure you are taking in plenty of water. If you’re starting to feel overheated, go and sit in a cool space.”

And finally, remember to look out for your furry friends, as this is the scariest time of the year for them.

Carmen Hendrick, co-owner of Honest Abe Fireworks says “They’re very scared, they can hear a lot better than us. So if you have some neighbors, and you’re getting ready to set some stuff off, and you know their dogs are outside, let them know so they don’t jump the fence and escape, because people lose their pets during this time of year.”

