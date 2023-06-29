Helen Yvonne Davis, 85, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. She was born in Gilmer County on September 05, 1937, a daughter of the late Jennings and Delvia Cogar Mathews.

She worked as property manager and various sales positions during her career. She was protestant by faith. She enjoyed music and bowling. Helen loved the outdoors and tending to her rose garden, she most enjoyed time with family especially her grandchildren and lived by the family motto “Love Works”.

She is survived by her son Terry Davis II and his wife Connie; two daughters Suzie Consalus and her husband Clayton and Sherry Korsh; two brothers John and Clarence Mathews; three sisters Anna Rannenberg, Jeannie Ryan, and Corkie Ice; grandchildren Kayla Andrews and Marshal Consalus; great grandchildren Avery and Charlie and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Glenna Gehring and Sue Belvin and one brother Denzil Mathews.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Helen on Saturday, July 01, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at John Mathews on Ices Run Road.

In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated, and Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting her family.

Memories and condolences may be share at www.carpenterandford.com

