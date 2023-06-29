Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Floyd County, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police said Thursday human remains found on April 27, 2022 are those of missing woman Kandi Gonzalez.

Troopers say they are conducting a death investigation, and the cause of Gonzalez’s death is undetermined at this time.

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.

Upon her disappearance, a search was initiated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office told WSAZ at the time of Gonzalez’s disappearance that she was reported disoriented and trespassing in a stranger’s backyard less than half a mile from her own home.

In a cellphone video provided by the sheriff, Gonzalez could be seen running into a creek. That’s the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
FILE PHOTO of Charles "Bub" Hardman from August 15, 2021.
Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away

Latest News

Gov. Justice provides update on splitting DHHR into three departments
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Braxton County
First Alert Event for Saturday, July 1, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday
Number of travelers at NCWV Airport down, record year still possible, director says