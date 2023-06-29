Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years

Floyd County, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police said Thursday human remains found on April 27, 2022 are those of missing woman Kandi Gonzalez.

Troopers say they are conducting a death investigation, and the cause of Gonzalez’s death is undetermined at this time.

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.

Upon her disappearance, a search was initiated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office told WSAZ at the time of Gonzalez’s disappearance that she was reported disoriented and trespassing in a stranger’s backyard less than half a mile from her own home.

In a cellphone video provided by the sheriff, Gonzalez could be seen running into a creek. That’s the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711 .

