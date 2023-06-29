The importance of having a good air filter

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - With continued haze in the Valley it is important to have an air filter in your home to maintain good overall air quality according to Clark Brule with Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

Brule said during the summer months it is important to change air filters at least every 30 days.

There are different types of air filters you can use to maintain good air quality in your home according to Brule. He said there are paper filters, the type most people are familiar with that you can get at a home store, as well as electronic air cleaners.

”You can have electronic air cleaners, you can also have MERV type filters that are four or five inches thick that filter out particulate. People use them sometimes if they respiratory problems or if they need to keep the dust at an absolute minimum.” said Brule.

Brule said not having a good air filter will cause problems to your home heating and cooling system. Pet fur and general dust in the system will clog parts of the equipment that need to have ventilation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday