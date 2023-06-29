Irene Riggs named as Gatorade WV Track Athlete of the Year for 3rd time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Irene Riggs has done it once again, with yet another Gatorade Player of the Year award!

Today, she won her third consecutive Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award - she remains the only athlete from Morgantown High School to win the award.

After an incredible senior season, in what many call the greatest career of any track & field or cross country athlete in West Virginia, Riggs secured a scholarship to attend Stanford University in the fall.

