Local colleges respond to SCOTUS ruling against affirmative action at colleges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a landmark decision Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment of the constitution.

The decision will affect colleges across the nation that consider students’ race during the admissions process. But some schools won’t be affected.

“At WVU Parkersburg, we’re an open enrollment institution,” said Dr. Torie Jackson, the president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. “Today’s decision will not affect our admissions process. We do ask for race in the admissions process, but we do that for a demographic data collection, and we don’t use it for any admissions reasoning.”

Dr. Torie Jackson, the president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, said that while they won’t be affected now, this decision might lead to future changes that could hit the school in other ways. “I believe next we may see this with employment as well, and so we’re keeping an eye on that to see if that will impact -- right now, we are an affirmative action employer, but there could be changes that come and that result as well,” Jackson said.

At this point, Marietta College won’t be affected by the Supreme Court’s decision either, according to Scot Schaeffer, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “It was never part of our decision making process,” Schaeffer said. “Applicants’ race is not involved at all. I mean, our goal is to provide an educational opportunity to everybody, and our decisions are not based with a person’s race or ethnicity at all.”

Schaeffer said that while Marietta doesn’t use race based affirmative action, he understands why some schools did, namely Harvard and UNC, the two schools at the center of the Supreme Court’s decision. “They have so many applicants for so few spaces, and many people in higher education -- and I agree with it -- is part of an educational experiences is having interactions with people that have different backgrounds, different views, different geographic, and how they were brought up,” he said. “And so, that’s why some people use this.”

Shaeffer said that schools will still have the option to consider a student’s life experience outside of race when making admissions decisions, leaving some room for flexibility in spite of the Supreme Court’s decision.

