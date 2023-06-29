Local hospital staff are honored for their service to the community

A local hospital hosted its annual service awards ceremony.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark held its annual service awards dinner and ceremony to recognize its employees.

Employees who’ve served from five to 54 years were honored and multiple others were given awards. For instance, there were the Voice of the Patient awards, which recognized employees who patients have given positive feedback on multiple times.

The night was all about recognizing those who give back for a living.

The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Sean Smith said, “We wouldn’t be here without them. We would not be able to do what we do. We wouldn’t be able to meet our mission without our employees. We have so much experience and we want to be able to recognize the sacrifice that our employees make to be able to serve the healthcare needs.”

This year’s Leader of the Year award went to Zac Campbell, the director of engineering and facilities. The award goes to someone who’s demonstrated the hospital’s mission, has a lot of influence, and has brought people together.

