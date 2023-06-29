Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center holding a claims clinic for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed into law by President Biden last August.

It aims to assist veterans and their family members who’ve been diagnosed with health problems as a result of exposure to harmful toxins while deployed.

“New reports say just over 41 percent of veterans had at least one potential exposure to harmful toxins. More than 2 million veterans have been tested just since march 10th.”

Barbara Forsha is the Executive Director at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

She said the impact of being exposed to toxic chemicals can leave lasting effects, adding if you haven’t been screened, you should be aware of the following symptoms:

Any type of cancer

Breathing issues

Sinus issues

Lung conditions

Some veterans in the wars and operations may see the highest potential risk.

“Anybody who’s been exposed to any kinds of toxic chemicals should be thinking about getting the screening done.”

Forsha said veterans can claim benefits for the pact act at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on July 13th. The clinic will be there to assist veterans with the application process from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is going to be doing screenings for veterans. They’ll also conduct enrollment, and that’s in collaboration with the veterans benefits administrations, and those folks will be here doing claims for veterans.”

The deadline to apply for claims and get full benefits is August 10th.

Forsha said after that veterans won’t be able to get retroactive benefits.

“It’s important for them to have it done now, so they can get the retroactive benefits. Also, you know as I mentioned before if they pass away that their spouse and family have benefits that are available to them as well.”

If you can’t come to the claims clinic, you can call the hospital.

