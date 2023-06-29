Man arrested after police find marijuana, cocaine in apartment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on Thursday morning after HPD SWAT team executed a WV State narcotics search warrant at an apartment in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

According to Huntington Police Department, members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Huntington Police detectives and the HPD SWAT team arrived at the apartment around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Joshua Webley, 30, of Hampton, Georgia was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana.

Marijuana, cocaine, money, and two firearms were found inside the apartment, HPD reports.

Further information has not been released.

