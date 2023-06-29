Man arrested after police find marijuana, cocaine in apartment

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on Thursday morning after HPD SWAT team executed a WV State narcotics search warrant at an apartment in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

According to Huntington Police Department, members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Huntington Police detectives and the HPD SWAT team arrived at the apartment around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Joshua Webley, 30, of Hampton, Georgia was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana.

Marijuana, cocaine, money, and two firearms were found inside the apartment, HPD reports.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
FILE PHOTO of Charles "Bub" Hardman from August 15, 2021.
Beloved Clarksburg veteran passes away

Latest News

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Braxton County
First Alert Event for Saturday, July 1, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday
Number of travelers at NCWV Airport down, record year still possible, director says
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Man charged with leading troopers on pursuit, stealing tires from truck