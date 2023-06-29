MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after falling into a narrow space between buildings in downtown Morgantown early Thursday morning.

The Morgantown Fire Department says they were dispatched to a reported fall in downtown Morgantown on High St. at about 3:37 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the person had fallen an “undetermined” distance and landed in a narrow space between two buildings on High St.

According to the MFD, the person received several traumatic injuries during the fall and had to be rescued by a technical rope rescue team to be assessed and stabilized before being taken to the hospital. The person’s current condition is unknown.

Further information has not been released.

