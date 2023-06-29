National Speleological Society meets in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Cave explorers from around the world are gathering this week in Elkins.

The National Speleological Society is holding its annual conference at Davis & Elkins College.

More than a thousand cave explorers are sharing their latest adventures and techniques.

This convention of cavers or spelunkers has been meeting since around the 1940′s.

Rich Geisler is a co-chair of the convention.

“Speleology is the branch of geology so that’s why it’s the speleological society -- speleology then becomes spelunker,” said Geisler. “Sometime back in the counter-culture of the late 60′s early 70′s that became a square word so we’re not spelunkers anymore we’re cavers and it stuck.”

These cave lovers spend their time mapping out vast caverns that go on for miles and stretch thousands of feet underground.

Cartographers at the convention were awarded for their mapping skills.

Also on display is the Vertical Museum. Its curator Dr. Gary Storrick says it’s the largest collection like it in the world.

“Maybe I’m just insane, but it’s like any other hobby why would somebody collect stamps or coins you know? Why do you do anything enjoyable? It’s because you enjoy it that’s all,” said Storrick.

Storrick says it was difficult getting the nearly 4-thousand display items there, but it was worth it to show the next generation of cavers.

Much of what the NSS does revolves around preservation.

NSS Convention Co-Chair Meredith Hall-Weberg says it’s important to keep landmarks like sinkholes clean to prevent groundwater pollution and contact your local grotto to find out how to cave explore safely.

“Cavers typically don’t share cave locations with non cavers as protection of the cave which are delicate ecosystems and a lot of the caves have endangered species in them,” said Hall-Weberg.

