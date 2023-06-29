Number of travelers at NCWV Airport down, record year still possible, director says

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Although the number of travelers at North Central West Virginia Airport are down compared to 2022, Director Rick Rock says a record year is still possible.

Rock says the record for passengers flying out of Bridgeport is 47,084, a mark set last year.

While the exact number of passengers for the year so far are not in, Rock and Deputy Airport Director Shawn Long say the number has surpassed 20,000.

“By the end of June, we’ll be well past 20,000. The question is by how much,” said Rock.

Through May, the airport has seen 16,741 passengers, the majority of which are through Allegiant and its destination flights.

“June and July are the two biggest months of the year, particularly with our Florida and Myrtle Beach flights,” said Rock. “Even with that, we have a few things we hope to overcome and set a new record.”

One of the major differences at the airport is Contour Airlines and its Charlotte destination replacing United Express and its destinations to Chicago and Washington, DC.

“People are still learning to use Contour and the jet is smaller. It is a 30-passenger jet compared to the 50-passenger jet we had with United. We’re getting good load factors at 62 percent, but we had 73 percent to Chicago and a little more than 50 percent to Washington on a bigger plane. Even with a good load factor, you’re dealing with less capacity. Still, we will work to bring those load factors up.”

Another factor impacting passenger numbers is a pilot shortage preventing Allegiant from having additional flights to its destination flights. This has happened in past years but not this year.

“We would love to have the addition of more flights to those destinations, but Allegiant is like the other airlines and has to take into consideration the number of pilots available,” Rock said. “We’re pleased we are maintaining what we have, and our community is once again supporting those flights. I think our community knows we’re in this for the long haul.”

