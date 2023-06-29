Warm, sunny Thursday, rain chances this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be mostly clear, with seasonable, warm temperatures. Then as June comes to a close tomorrow, rain chances will return. Find out what the weekend will be like in the video above!

A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable air across the eastern US today, which means during the afternoon hours, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, around average for this time of year. The only issue may be lingering wildfire smoke from Canada, which will result in at least a light haze across our region. This could affect air quality, so make sure to take precautions. Even then, most of the smoke should go away tonight, allowing air quality to improve. Besides that, overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and temperatures in the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-80s. Because of the humidity, temperatures may feel hotter. On top of that, as a low-pressure system pushes in from the west, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in our region tomorrow night, some of which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Models suggest that the biggest threat of storms will be south of our region, however, so overall, we’re watching carefully.

Then throughout the Fourth of July weekend, a low-pressure system will lift moisture into our region. Combined with temperatures in the 80s, that means scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, evening during the late-evening and early-morning hours. As of this morning, some of these storms could be on the severe side, capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. So the Storm Prediction Center does have us under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. That may impact any travel plans you have this holiday weekend. So we are watching carefully, but be aware of the rain. Rain chances continue into Monday, and it’s not until Tuesday that most of the leftover rain is gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return towards the end of next week. All the while, temperatures stay in the 80s next week. In short, today will be hot and sunny, and rain chances return this Fourth of July weekend.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Patchy, dense fog this morning, then partly sunny skies this afternoon. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 63.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers possible. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

